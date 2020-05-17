Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

New US Space Force flag unveiled

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The US Space Force now has its own flag.

Defense Department officials unveiled the new flag in the Oval Office on Friday.

The dark blue and white flag include elements designed to portray the vast recesses of outer space, including the orbit around the globe that signifies America’s space capabilities.

The Space Force was established in December and is the first new military service since the US Air Force was established in 1947.

President Donald Trump says the new Space Force is critical to the future of American defense.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss