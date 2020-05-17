New US Space Force flag unveiled

(NBC) – The US Space Force now has its own flag.

Defense Department officials unveiled the new flag in the Oval Office on Friday.

The dark blue and white flag include elements designed to portray the vast recesses of outer space, including the orbit around the globe that signifies America’s space capabilities.

The Space Force was established in December and is the first new military service since the US Air Force was established in 1947.

President Donald Trump says the new Space Force is critical to the future of American defense.

