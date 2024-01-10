Related video: Tesla catches fire in Pinellas Park

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tesla, the leader in global EV sales in 2023, announced Tuesday night that its long-awaited Model 3 refresh is now available for North American customers.

The new take on the company’s most popular car model features the controversial removal of the car’s gear and turn signal stalks, a move the company previously made with its refresh of the higher-end Model S and Model X vehicles.

Now, instead of shifting gears like in any other vehicle, users must change to drive or reverse using the car’s touchscreen panel or by using the “Auto Shift out of Park” feature.

“Auto Shift out of Park,” a beta feature disabled by default, enables the Model 3 to automatically shift to drive or reverse by guessing which direction you want to drive when you get in the car.

The Model 3 uses sensors around the vehicle exterior to sense if there are objects in front of or behind the car. If, for example, you’re parked head-on in a parking lot with another car in front of you, the Model 3 will automatically put itself into reverse once the driver is buckled into the vehicle and has their door closed.

Additionally, features that used to rely on stalks such as windshield wipers or headlights are now controlled through a series of buttons on the steering wheel. Those buttons are also how drivers control the turn signals in the car, which may cause issues if you’re trying to use a signal when in the middle of a turn such as when exiting a roundabout.

The new Model 3 comes in Long Range AWD or Rear-Wheel Drive models, with the Long Range model boasting a 341-mile range according to the company. The Long Range model starts at $51,130 after fees or $40,630 for the Rear-Wheel Drive model.

More details on the car, including how to order, can be found on Tesla’s website.