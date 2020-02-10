New research may help explain the ancient origins of the “deer in the headlights” phenomenon

National

by: Ronnie Das, WLNS

Posted: / Updated:

(WLNS) – Humans often freeze before we act when we face something unexpected and now researchers are hoping to be able to explain the ancient origins of the “startle response.”

The video above shows a race between two fruit flies or Drosophila melanogaster.

The fly at the top zips along at about 25 millimeters per second, the normal walking speed for Drosophila.

The slowpoke at the bottom of the video clocks in at a mere 15 millimeters per second which isn’t because of an injury or natural lack of speed, but rather a release of a chemical messenger in its nervous system that models a startle response.

A team from Columbia University discovered that fruit flies naturally release serotonin to turn on neural circuits that tells the flies to slow down.

You may have already heard about serotonin because of its role in regulating mood and appetite in humans, but for flies serotonin helps weather the stress of extreme temperatures, conserve energy during times of hunger and even walking upside down on the ceiling.

The research team found that serotonin’s most-powerful effect came during an actual startle response. Scientists suspect the release of serotonin activates motor neurons much like an emergency brake, stiffening and locking up the fly’s leg joints. When the researchers blocked the fly’s release of serotonin, it interrupted their normal startle response.

Drosophila contain many basic clues into human biology, whether the area of research is genetics, nutrition, biomechanics, or even the startle response.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss