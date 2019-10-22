New Jersey school district bars students with lunch debts from prom, class trips

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, 6-year-old elementary school students go through the lunch line in the school’s cafeteria in Paducah, Ky. Nearly a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to reduce the number of people who get food stamps. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis finding as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

CHERRY HILL, NJ (NBC) — School officials in one New Jersey district are changing tactics after a controversial plan angered students and parents.

Under the old proposal, students who fell behind by $10 or more on school lunches in the Cherry Hill School District were forced to eat tuna fish sandwiches only.

That plan upset students and parents alike, so the district has a new plan.

If students fall $75 behind in paying for school lunches, they would be barred from attending school trips or other functions, like dances.

Students who fall between $25 and $75 behind, will have their parents called into the principal’s office to discuss money owed.

Some feel the policy is unfair, others say the school district shouldn’t act like a collection agent.

The school district is currently running a $14,000 deficit on their school lunch program.