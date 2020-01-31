New emoji release features Italian hand gesture

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A transgender flag, a gender-neutral Santa and a man wearing a wedding veil are some examples of the new emojis to be released this year approved by Unicode Consortium.

The overarching theme of the 117 new emojis appears to be gender inclusivity with a few random items.

Another entry sure to be popular is called, “Italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief or rejection.

Other items include ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart and smiley face shedding a tear.

LATEST STORIES: