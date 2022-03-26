(WJW) — A light has gone out in the rock music world with the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced late Friday their friend and colleague had died at 50 years old while on tour in South America. Now, the Attorney General of Colombia’s office has reported a urine toxicology test shows the musician had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, including “marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.”

Earlier Saturday, the District Secretary of Health in Colombia confirmed Hawkins died after having chest pains at his hotel in Chapinero.

“The city’s Emergency and Emergency Regulatory Center received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched to attend to the case,” the statement said, which FOX News translated into English.

Responders reportedly used “resuscitation maneuvers” on Hawkins, but were ultimately unable to get a response and he was declared dead.

No official cause of death has been reported but an investigation is underway. The band, which Hawkins had been a part of for 25 years, was booked for a gig in Colombia Friday night, but did not play.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in their statement Friday. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”