New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday its new guidelines for large events and mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak.

In its guidelines, the CDC is recommending that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the US.

The CDC said events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

However, this recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.

Examples of large events and mass gatherings that would fall under this recommendation include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

LATEST STORIES: