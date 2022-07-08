(NBC News) — A bill signed into law in Arizona Wednesday will make it illegal to take videos of police within 8 feet of law enforcement activity.

The law, which will go into effect in September, was sponsored by state Rep. John Kavanagh and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans.

“It is unlawful for a person to knowingly make a video recording of law enforcement activity if the person making the video recording is within eight feet of where the person knows or reasonably should know that law enforcement activity is occurring,” the law states.

A person recording police within 8 feet can face a misdemeanor charge, after they are warned once to back up.

