(WCMH) — Fifth Third bank says a ‘network issue’ is affecting some of its customers’ ability to access their money.

We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) December 6, 2019

The bank says it is working as quickly as possible to restore service for affected customers.

Many have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue, saying their bank cards have been declined at grocery stores, malls and gas stations. Some have said they were able to withdraw cash at an ATM.

@FifthThird oh fun, I'm stranded and can't pay for gas. Cool. Thanks. — Mostlynoises (@mostlynoises) December 6, 2019

@FifthThird outage while in the middle of Christmas shopping. This is insane and hugely inconvenient. I am livid. — Amanda KnittelHerman (@moonglow283) December 6, 2019

How nice of you to let us know hours after your system went down. 166.7% better…yeah right! My husband should not have had to drive to a branch to find out what was going on! I took the day off today to Christmas shop, just to have my card declined in line. How humiliating! 😡 — Sara (@SLee112604) December 6, 2019

You guys are crazy its Friday afternoon adults are awake and unable to do things we need to do. Its been down for hours since 10am as far as I know and its almost 2! After all weve been through youd think 5/3 would do better Possibly the worst service from a bank I have received. — Drop (@Drropdose) December 6, 2019

