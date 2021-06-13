Neighbors watch in horror as naked N.Y. mother throws baby, toddler out of window

NEW YORK CITY (NBC News Channel/WNBC) — Emergency crews rushed to Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville Saturday morning to rescue two young children who had been thrown out of a second story window by their own mother.

A terrified neighbor captured on her cellphone.

Carl Chin’s apartment window faces the alley where the unthinkable happened.

“I was sitting in my bedroom, and first, I heard a baby crying, and then we heard a pound thunk, like a body hit the ground,” Chin said.

They watched in horror as the little boy fell to the ground next, and Chin realized this was no accident.

“I look up, and I see the mom jumping off the fire escape as well, and they are all completely naked,” he said.

Investigators say the woman tossed the 1-month-old baby girl and the 2-year-old boy from the second story window before then jumping out herself, all three landing on the pavement below.

But Chin said it could have been even worse if he hadn’t run out of his house barefoot and hopped this fence to help.

“After she landed and picked herself off the floor, she picked the baby up by the leg and dropped her at least two times,” he said. “So I jumped over the fence and basically wrestled with her to get the child out of her grasp.”

Once EMS arrived, all three were rushed to the hospital as neighbors here are left stunned.

“She basically had a blank stare on her face so I could tell mentally she had some type of mental break down,” Chin said. “She wasn’t in the right state of mind.”

The baby girl is in critical condition as of Saturday night. The mother and little boy have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the mother will face any charges.