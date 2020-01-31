Need a boost? Coca-Cola’s ‘Coke Energy’ for sale

(CNN) – If caffeine is what you need in your drink, Coke has you covered.

Coca-Cola quietly rolled out a new line earlier this month. Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar hit shelves this month.

Two of the energy drinks are made with real coffee.

Coke Energy contains more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

The company hasn’t advertised the new drinks yet.

Coke’s CEO says they are planning to promote the products during the Super Bowl and offer samples across the country.

The company is hoping to profit off the fact that people are looking for more functional beverages that offer nutritional benefits and a boost of energy.

