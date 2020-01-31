Nebraska students surprise teacher with new shoes

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) – A group of students surprised their teacher with new basketball shoes after his were stolen from his classroom.

Trey Payne, a teacher at Logan Fontenelle Middle School, said he was hurt when he had his basketball shoes stolen out of his classroom two weeks ago.

“He’s such a great teacher and I think we all felt bad for him,” student Carlo Kemper said.

Students said he had given them so much that when his shoes got stolen they felt that they had to do something, so they did.

“Me and a couple of friends in the class decided to put a group together and we could all donate money and buy him a new pair of shoes,” Kemper said.

Along with the shoes was a card that read, “Thank you for being such an amazing, kind, funny teacher.”

“They’re just incredible kids that deserve the recognition – not because they spent money or anything like that but because of their hearts, their souls and what they represent,” Payne said. “You guys are the real MVPs, for real. It’s about you, it’s not about me, it about you and what you’re going to bring to this world.”

Payne says he thinks of his students as family, and he’s excited about their futures.

