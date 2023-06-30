TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A record-breaking number of families are taking a road trip over the July Fourth holiday, according to AAA.

Leaders with the automotive agency expect nearly 400,000 drivers will find themselves stranded on the side of the road due to vehicle issues. They say flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts are the main causes.

Mechanics at Olin Mott in Tampa say if you’re among the 2.4 million Floridians taking a road trip during the holiday period you can avoid the issues by taking preventative steps. According to the car experts, drivers should change their car’s oil, check the battery and inspect the tires before leaving for their destinations.

Mechanic Matt Molaro says the summer heat wears down tires and belts in vehicles. He believes preventative steps can save drivers a large amount of money.

The mechanic explains, “You’re talking about a difference of at least $800 at the end of the day. At the max, a replacement is probably around $200, $300 for the more luxury vehicles, but, compared to having to get a tow truck and the inconvenience of breaking down on the side of the road. It’s way more cost-effective.”