Nearly $1 million in counterfeit money seized – all in single-dollar bills

Alexa Mae Asperin

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (KRON) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized $900,000 in counterfeit money – all in single-dollar bills.

Officials said in a statement the fake dollars were discovered in December at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota.

They came in a rail shipment containing 45 cartons filled with the singles originating from China, officials said.

“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, a CBP port director, in a statement. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States.”

The counterfeit money was seized and will be sent to the Secret Service.

Anyone with information on suspected fraud or illegal trade activity is advised to contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System, or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

