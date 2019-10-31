Man sentenced to at least 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

National

by: WGHP Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple child sex crimes, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Brandon Helms Sr., 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 88 years and a maximum of 136 years in prison for three counts of statutory rape, one count of child abuse involving a sex act, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three other sexual assault charges.

Helms was arrested on June 11, 2018, after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl repeatedly over a span of numerous years.

An investigation also revealed that Marcy Lynn Helms, 39, was aware of the sexual assaults and had failed to take appropriate actions.

Marcy Helms pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Brandon Helms’ crimes on Oct. 23. She is due back in court for sentencing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar