NBCUniversal’s ‘Peacock’ to enter streaming war

(NBC News) – A new entry will soon attempt to light up the streaming landscape.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is set to launch “Peacock.”

The new service will take a different approach toward attracting subscribers.

It will feature three tiers of access. The first, and most basic option, is free and will feature some NBCUniversal content accompanied by ads. The second option, Peacock Premium, will cost $4.99 a month and will give users access to a more robust library of ad-supported content. The third premium tier is ad-free and costs $9.99.

All will feature access to more than 600 movies and 400 series, including new originals, including “Girls 5Eva” from producer Tina Fey.

Timeless shows and movies. Exclusive originals. Plus timely news, sports and pop culture. Perch here for a sneak peek of it all and make sure you sign up for updates at https://t.co/OyAvToyNrX. We’re Free as a Bird! #PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/36nHvYQFa2 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 16, 2020

Peacock will also feature live breaking news coverage, sports content and early streaming of NBC’s late-night shows starting at 8 p.m.

Comcast subscribers can start streaming the service on April 15. If you’re not a Comcast subscriber, the service will debut nationally on July 15.

Peacock rolls out nationally this summer just in time to stream content from the Tokyo Olympics.

For more information on Peacock, click here.

