NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Nov. 8.

The debate, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the television, streaming and digital platforms of NBC News, including streaming on NBCNews.com.

The moderators and the format will be announced later.

Seven candidates were onstage at the second debate in California last month. It is not clear how many will qualify again, because the Republican National Committee has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third contest.