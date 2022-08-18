TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced on Twitter on Thursday that his 6-year-old son Henry has died.

“Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, and easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard,” the tweet said.

The couple had been open about Henry’s battle with Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that does not have a treatment or cure.

Engel shared a link to a memorial page on the Texas Children’s Hospital website, which offered more details on Henry’s life and his battle with Rett Syndrome.

Over the years, Engel and his wife shared regular updates on their son’s condition and have been candid about the struggles and the joys of parenting a child with special needs.