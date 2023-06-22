VIDEO: Missing submersible from NBC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just hours after officials presumed the five missing people dead, NBC News revealed the 19-year-old passenger told a family member he was “terrified” to go on the trip.

The aunt and sister of two of the missing passengers, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, told NBC News her nephew was hesitant and “wasn’t very up for it.”

“I feel disbelief,” she said. “It’s an unreal situation.”

But the teen ended up going on the submersible since the trip fell over Father’s Day weekend and he allegedly didn’t want to upset his dad.

The family member said Shahzada was very passionate and “obsessed” with the Titanic and was excited to go on the expedition.

Read the full story on NBC News.