Naval Academy to honor shooting victims at Army-Navy game

Credit: Ashley Williams

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The U.S. Naval Academy will honor the victims in last week’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola during the Army-Navy football game this weekend.

Ensign Joshua Watson, one of the three victims, was a recent graduate of the academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Airman Mohammed Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, who also died in the shooting, also will be honored at the game Saturday in Philadelphia.

Watson’s shipmates from the academy’s 10th Company will wear red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels. Navy defensive co-captain Nizaire Cromartie will wear a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where the three men were assigned.

Academy leaders and midshipmen will wear NASC patches from flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates.

The shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, was a Saudi aviation student and was killed after opening fire at the military base.

