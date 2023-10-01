TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A nationwide emergency alert test will be sent out this week, according to officials.

And thankfully it won’t be in the middle of the night again.

It was announced that FEMA and the FCC will conduct the test on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. EST.

The alert will be a minute long and will broadcast to cell phones, radios, and televisions.

According to FEMA, the test will have two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. WEA is a test for consumer cell phones. EAS is sent to radio and television.

The department said the test will help ensure all systems work effectively to warn the public about emergencies.

If the Oct. 4 test is postponed, the backup date is exactly a week later, on Oct. 11.

FEMA said the message on phones will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

On radio and TV, the message will say, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”