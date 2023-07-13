TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chain restaurants are handing out free fries today for National French Fry Day.

Here’s where you take advantage of this ‘Fry’ day on Thursday.

McDonald’s

Free fries of any size

Thursday, July 13 only

No purchase necessary

Must have Mcdonald’s account through the mobile app

Wendy’s

Free fries of any size with any in-app purchase

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16

Breakfast fries included as part of the deal

Burger King

Gree chicken fries with a purchase of $3 or more

Must be a Royal Perks app member

Thursday, July 13 only

Heinz/Uber Eats

Thursday, July 13 only

$5.70 off orders that include french fries

Must order through UberEat

Hooters

Free curly fries, waffle fries or tater tots

Free with purchase of entrée when dining in

Thursday, July 13 only

Checkers & Rally’s