TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chain restaurants are handing out free fries today for National French Fry Day.
Here’s where you take advantage of this ‘Fry’ day on Thursday.
McDonald’s
- Free fries of any size
- Thursday, July 13 only
- No purchase necessary
- Must have Mcdonald’s account through the mobile app
Wendy’s
- Free fries of any size with any in-app purchase
- Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16
- Breakfast fries included as part of the deal
Burger King
- Gree chicken fries with a purchase of $3 or more
- Must be a Royal Perks app member
- Thursday, July 13 only
Heinz/Uber Eats
- Thursday, July 13 only
- $5.70 off orders that include french fries
- Must order through UberEat
Hooters
- Free curly fries, waffle fries or tater tots
- Free with purchase of entrée when dining in
- Thursday, July 13 only
Checkers & Rally’s
- Free order of XL fries
- Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16
- Must be Checker’s reward app member
- BONUS: $1 fries of any size from July 24 through August 6