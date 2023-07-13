TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chain restaurants are handing out free fries today for National French Fry Day.

Here’s where you take advantage of this ‘Fry’ day on Thursday.

McDonald’s

  • Free fries of any size
  • Thursday, July 13 only
  • No purchase necessary
  • Must have Mcdonald’s account through the mobile app

Wendy’s

  • Free fries of any size with any in-app purchase
  • Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16
  • Breakfast fries included as part of the deal

Burger King

Heinz/Uber Eats

  • Thursday, July 13 only
  • $5.70 off orders that include french fries
  • Must order through UberEat

Hooters

  • Free curly fries, waffle fries or tater tots
  • Free with purchase of entrée when dining in
  • Thursday, July 13 only

Checkers & Rally’s

  • Free order of XL fries
  • Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16
  • Must be Checker’s reward app member
  • BONUS: $1 fries of any size from July 24 through August 6