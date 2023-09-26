(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t already developed a lifelong dependency to coffee, Friday just might be the day to reconsider!

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, popular coffee chains across the U.S. are treating their loyal customers to deals and discounts on coffee or espresso-based drinks. And for those of us who aren’t already addicted, it’s a chance to try a few fleeting, free sips of coffee — and perhaps become trapped in a cycle of caffeine addiction that will last the rest of our natural lives.

Want to know which chains are participating? Have a look below at some of National Coffee Day’s biggest promotions below.

Dunkin‘

Participating Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item on Friday.

Krispy Kreme

Customers at participating Krispy Kreme locations can try the chain’s new drip coffee or espresso drinks (one per customer) for free on Sept. 29, no purchase necessary. Anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts can also buy an additional dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 more.

Panera

In honor of National Coffee Day, new subscribers (or former subscribers) who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10 can join for $99 per year (a savings of approximately $20 over the regular annual rate) or $5 per month for four months (a savings of almost $7 per month).

Starbucks

While not offering any national deals on coffee or drinks, select Starbucks locations are said to be hosting coffee tastings on Sept. 29. (Customers are asked to inquire with their local shops to find out who may be participating.)

Wawa

Wawa had not officially announced any specific Coffee Day deals as of Tuesday. But the company’s ongoing “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion is offering free hot coffee, of any size, to customers who identify themselves as teachers or school administrators at the register. The offer is valid throughout the end of September at Wawa’s locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.