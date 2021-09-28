National Coffee Day: Here’s where to get free coffee on Wednesday

Overhead view of busy businesswoman checking financial trading data with mobile app on smartphone in a coffee shop

TAMPA (WFLA) – Whether you take your coffee black or iced with milk there’s probably a National Coffee Day deal with your name on it.

Sept. 29, marks the annual celebration, and several restaurants including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Wawa are offering free or discounted coffee.

Starbucks

The coffee giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary on National Coffee Day with a free cup of its signature Pike Place Roast for customers who bring in a clean, reusable cup to participating cafes Wednesday, according to the company’s website. Cups can be no larger than 20 oz.

The offer is available in participating cafes during regular business hours, but it can’t be redeemed in the drive-thru or through the Starbucks app.

Dunkin

Members of Dunkin’s “DD Perks” loyalty program can enjoy a free medium or iced coffee beverage with any purchase.

DD Perks members can redeem the offer in-store or order ahead in the mobile app.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering rewards members their choice of both coffee and doughnuts on National Coffee Day, free of charge.

Krispy Kreme guests who aren’t rewards members can also enjoy a cup of coffee on the house by visiting any participating doughnut shop on Wednesday. No purchase is necessary.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is giving parents and caregivers the gift of free unlimited coffee all day long.

All customers have to do is visit their local Panera and let the cashier know you’re a caregiver.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” Eduardo Luz, chief brand & concept officer for Panera, said in a news release. “We are excited to celebrate parents this National Coffee Day by giving them something they can really appreciate: unlimited coffee.”

Wawa

Wawa customers can enjoy one free, any size coffee all day at its 900-plus stores nationwide Wednesday. No purchase is necessary.