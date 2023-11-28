WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The National Christmas Tree at The Ellipse toppled over Tuesday due to high winds, according to NBC Washington.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, and the National Parks Service believes it will be able to go on as planned, according to NBC Washington.

“The National Park Service is currently evaluating the National Christmas Tree, which fell over on Nov. 28 during a strong wind gust this afternoon,” NPS said in a statement to NBC Washington. “As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year. We will provide updates when they become available.”

NBC Washington reported the tree fell at about 1 p.m. and was upright by 6 p.m. with the help of a crane.

The tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, according to the NPS. The Norway spruce replaces a tree that had been placed at the site in 2021 but was developing a fungal disease that causes leaves to fall off.

No other information was immediately available.