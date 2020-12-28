Nashville police release surveillance video from Christmas Day explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/NBC) — Police in Nashville released surveillance video on Sunday that shows the powerful blast from Christmas morning that federal authorities say killed the bombing suspect, injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings.

The video shows what appears to be a police officer walking out of the frame just seconds before a massive fireball lights up the street. You can then see debris litter the ground after the blast.

Metro Nashville police released the video just hours after U.S. officials confirmed the identity of the bombing suspect. Investigators identified the man as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and said he blew himself up in the explosion.

Anthony Quinn Warner (Photo from FBI obtained by WKRN)

Authorities say the motive for the bombing is still unclear. They do not believe anyone else was responsible.