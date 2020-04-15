NASA willing to pay $30K for mini moon payload designs

(CNN) – You might not be able to ever go to the moon but your idea could.
NASA has a new competition called, “Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload.”
It’s NASA’s effort to crowd source a way to develop mini payloads for small moon rovers.
NASA said in a news release the payloads would send resources to support a sustained human presence on the moon.
The agency says existing payloads are too big and heavy so payloads need to be the size of a bar of soap to fit into the new rovers.
There are two award categories for the competition: lunar resource potential and lunar environment.
The first-place winners for each category will be awarded $30,000.
Those interested should submit their proposals by June 8.
Winners will be announced in July.
