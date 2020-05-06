Breaking News
NASA, Tom Cruise working to shoot film in space

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film will open Dec. 23. (Paramount Pictures via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Is Tom Cruise’s new movie idea Mission Impossible?

If so NASA is ready to except. The space agency is working with Cruise to shoot a film in outer space.

On Tuesday, the head of NASA confirmed Cruise will make an action movie on the Intentional Space Station.

NASA says the actor will actually be launched into space to stay onboard the ISS.

If that pans out– Cruise would be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel.

No word on how and when cruise will travel to the ISS.

Rotating crews of astronauts have lived aboard the space station continuously since 2000. But only a few high-paying tourists have visited over the years.

