NASA ready to launch James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning

FILE – In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. NASA announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, that next week’s launch of its new space telescope is delayed for at least two days because of a communication problem between the observatory and the rocket. Liftoff of the James Webb Space Telescope is now targeted for no earlier than Dec. 24. (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA is gearing up to launch the James Webb Space Telescope on Saturday, Dec. 25 aboard the Ariane 5 rocket.

NASA said the telescope, which is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble telescope, is designed to “solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.”

According to NASA.gov, Webb will capture the universe’s first stars and galaxies from light stretched over space and time.

“Once the spacecraft has fully unfolded in space and begun collecting data, it will provide an unprecedented window into our universe’s deep past.”

The spacecraft and its payload arrived at the Arianespace ELA-3 launch complex Thursday afternoon at Europe’s Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana where it will stand on planet Earth for its last time.

Webb is scheduled for liftoff at 7:20 am EST Saturday, Dec. 25.

Before the launch, teams will power on the observatory while at the launch pad to run one final aliveness test and ensure all systems have power and are working properly.