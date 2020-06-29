NASA seeks toilet designs for outer space

(CNN) – Talk about an “out of this world” contest. NASA is looking for new toilet designs for its astronauts.

Needless to say, this commode would have to work in microgravity and lunar gravity.

The space agency says the blueprints have to be, relatively speaking, straight-forward. Complicated and time-intensive projects will likely be flushed.

There are two categories in this contest: technical and junior, and those who enter must be at least 18 years old.

One of the top prizes is $35,000.

