A NASA rover captured breathtaking video of solar a eclipse from the surface of Mars.

The video, posted in a tweet from the space agency, showed Phobos, one of Mars’s two moons as it crossed the face of the sun on April 2.

In a press release, NASA said the eclipse lasted a little over 40 seconds, much shorter than a typical eclipse event involving Earth’s moon. The video was captured on Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera.

The video is the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface, the agency said.

“These observations can help scientists better understand the moon’s orbit and how its gravity pulls on the Martian surface, ultimately shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle,” NASA said.