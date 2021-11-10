NASA delays mission to moon, likely to happen no earlier than 2025

(NBC) – NASA has updated its long-term plans concerning a return to the moon after more than 50 years.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday that the agency remains focused on returning astronauts to the moon.

Following a recent court ruling affirming NASA’s selection of SpaceX to develop a lunar lander, Nelson said NASA is eager to get back to work on future Artemis missions that will pave the road back to the moon. However, he did also establish a new timeline saying, “the first human landing under Artemis is likely no earlier than 2025.”

Before the landing, there will be an uncrewed Artemis I and a crewed Artemis II flight test around the moon. The crewed flight test is expected in May 2024. The Artemis III is the planned mission to carry humans back to the moon.

NASA is currently planning at least 10 lunar landing missions.