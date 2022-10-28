(WFLA) — Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was hospitalized Friday morning after being attacked at home, according to officials.

A statement from Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said the “violent assault” happened early Friday morning at the family’s home in San Francisco.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Hammill said.

The alleged attacker has been taken into custody. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack as of this report.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.