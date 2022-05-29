(WFLA) — Paul Pelosi, husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday evening northern California for driving under the influence, according to reports.

The House Speaker’s husband was arrested just before midnight Saturday in Napa County, according to a report from TMZ, then booked into jail at 4:13 a.m., according to public records from Napa County Jail.

The TMZ report said Paul Pelosi was booked on two charges — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. Bail was set at $5,000.

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi told The Hill she was not with her husband at the time and would not be commenting on the matter.

Pelosi was reportedly in Rhode Island at the time where she delivered a commencement address to Brown University graduates. The Hill reported Pelosi did not mention the arrest in her remarks.

Authorities have yet to release additional information on the incident.