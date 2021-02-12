Name a cockroach after your ex at zoos across the nation this Valentine’s Day

In this Monday, March 16, 2015 photo, a camper holds a Madagascar hissing cockroach during the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA spring kids camp in Phoenix. Thousands of youngsters from 6 to 17 will attend similar summer camps this year at hundreds of animal shelters across the country. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Did you have a bad breakup during the pandemic? Well, zoos across the nation have a great solution to cheer you up.

The San Antonio Zoo is once again holding the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ fundraising event, where you can name a cockroach or rodent after your ex and feed it one of their animals. For example, for $5, a cockroach can be named and fed to an animal, or for $25, you can name a pre-frozen rat and it will be fed to a reptile.

And new in 2021, there is also a herbivore option too.

The zoo said that “you can also symbolically purchase a herbivore option for those roommates who never pick up after themselves or for the people you’ve been stuck with in quarantine for $5, and we will feed them to one of our vegetarian animals!”

The “feeding frenzy” will be shown on the zoo’s social media pages on Valentine’s Day.

Other zoo’s around the nation are also joining in on the fun.

The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago is also offering to name a cockroach in honor of an ex for $15. You will receive a certificate and a placement on the cockroach naming board, which will be revealed on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, the El Paso Zoo has a ‘Quit Bugging Me’ promotion where Madagascar hissing cockroaches can be named after your ex and fed to animals like iguanas and skinks. There is no fee to participate but donations are appreciated.