SAN DIEGO — A naked man was rescued from a ravine near a gliderport in San Diego early Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove his car off a cliff.

First responders were called to the Torrey Pines Gliderport around 12:30 a.m. in response to a vehicle that reportedly drove off a cliff.

Crews searched the area but didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle or in the surrounding areas.

Hours later, around 4:30 a.m., investigators found a man hiding unclothed in a ravine approximately 100 yards from the crash. Rescuers said the man apparently jumped from the same cliff and landed 40 feet below. A pulley system was used to lift the man out of the ravine.

Officials said the man was not injured but it was not known if he was under the influence or had a medical condition. Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.