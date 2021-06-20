Naked homeless man breaks into California home, kills family’s pet birds

BEL AIR, Calif. (KNBC) — While talking to his wife Monica on the phone, Mat Sabz cames face to face with a stranger in his Bel Air home.

“He didn’t even move,” Mat said. “He looked at me and said this is my house, and he started coming up the stairs.

“I said, ok I have to escape, don’t have anything to fight this guy,” “I roll off my balcony. I climb off. Fortunately, my car in the driveway so I jumped on top of my car.”

He called 911. Cameras captured the burglar, identified by the LAPD as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, walking around the pool naked just before 2 p.m. Thursday and roaming inside their home as monica watched from her phone.

“I was so frightened and scared that this guy is going to be doing something to my husband,” she said.

Monica said after her husband escaped, they waited for private security and police to arrive.

They say Kiyan was in the home for 45 minutes before he was taken into custody.

It was later that their two young children discovered their two pet parakeets dead.

“He went and opened the cage like a serial killer with a little Richard Ramirez type of smile, squeezing them dropping them and stomping on both of them as they are screaming for their lives, these birds,” Matt said.

The couple says he got in after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car. Hoping this can be a learning lesson for everyone… To lock your doors.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” Mat said. “It doesn’t matter if your community doesn’t have crime for years. It doesn’t matter if you don’t see transients in your street. They could get in, and they got in.”

The family says they are so traumatized by what happened. For the time being, they’re not staying in their home, but they say they are thankful that no one was hurt.