My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail

(WTRF/WFLA) — My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Real America’s Voice that he has evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail as he continues his plan to overturn the 2020 election.

“Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines,” Lindell said. “You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody.”

For reference, there are close to 332.5 million Americans in the U.S., according to the US Census Bureau. That includes children and the 33.2% of citizens 18 years and older that didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell says he has “all the pieces of the puzzle.”

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Lindell saw major retail stores drop MyPillow because he continued to push largely disproven claims of election fraud since Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential race.