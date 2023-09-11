GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — On Tuesday, September 6, Kelli Tyler updated her profile picture on social media, as she was preparing to give birth to her fifth child.

Throughout the pregnancy, the 35-year-old mother posted about the progress of her latest bundle of joy.

“We’re still taking name suggestions for our sweet girl. T-minus 9 weeks and counting,” she wrote in a July post.

But, Kelli died Wednesday, following a sudden complication during childbirth.

“I think her last words my granddaughter said — she said — were, ‘I’m about to faint’,” Julie said.

Speaking in an interview Friday with KFOR’s Ashley Moss, her mother Julie said Kelli’s death was due to a catastrophic complication that endangers a mother during delivery or shortly after giving birth.

Courtesy: Julie Roach Courtesy: Julie Roach Courtesy: Julie Roach

“The amniotic fluid got into Kelli’s bloodstream [and] she was losing blood more than she could take in,” Julie said.

“It’s rare that it happens and almost always fatal, and in our case it was,” Julie continued.

Amniotic embolisms are often unpredictable; the ultimate cause is still a mystery.

Julie said a medical team worked relentlessly to save Kelli.

“She would come around for a minute or so and she would code again,” she said.

“They spent almost two hours trying to revive her. I can’t thank the doctors’ team, the nurses’ team enough, for what they did,” Julie added.

“[But] walking down the hallway to the room where they were taking us [after]…that was the longest walk of my life…part of my heart’s gone.”

Julie poring over family photos. (KFOR)

Attention quickly turned to ‘Baby J,’ who was experiencing trauma of her own after the delivery; she was whisked away for special care.

“She was sent to a nearby hospital for specialized help to hopefully prevent brain damage,” said Julie, adding it will take time to identify any long-term effects.

“We won’t know if she has any cognitive issues until she grows up some more,” Julie continued.

Thankfully, the family was able to take Jalie (a combination of her parents’ names) home Friday afternoon.

“She loves to eat and she’s already spoiled,” her grandmother mused.

“She’s our little chunky munky and our tootsie roll.”

The grandmother to Jalie and four other grandchildren, ages 16, 12, 11, and 9, says the children will know all about their mother’s love, though, at the moment, the heartbreak feels unbearable.

Jalie’s siblings meeting her for the first time; Courtesy: Julie Roach Jalie pictured with her father; Courtesy: Julie Roach

“She’s one of my best parts … one of the best things I ever did,” said Julie. “Jalie won’t get to know her mom in person but she’s gonna know her mom. We have pictures we have recordings that were going to play over and over.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account, to help offset unexpected expenses and help with items like groceries, clothes, diapers, and more, while the family navigates the difficult transition, and plans for the future.

“She was a beautiful person and so full of love. Now we’re going to carry on through her kids.”