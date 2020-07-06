Muslim woman calls for Starbucks employee to be fired for writing ISIS on cup

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNN Newsource) – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is speaking out after a Target employee allegedly wrote “ISIS” on a Muslim customer’s Starbucks cup.

The incident happened at a Starbucks location inside a Target store last week.

The council now says the worker who wrote that should be fired, along with a manager.

The woman who’s name is Aishah spoke at a press conference Monday afternoon explaining her reactions to receiving the drink.

“A barista at Starbucks wrote a hurtful and derogatory term on my drink. The word that was written on the drink is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all around the world. When I first received the drink, I was in shock that in a day and age, something like this could be written. I was hoping that the manager who came would be able to see the Islamaphobic nature of the incident, but instead, she sided with the barista. I cannot believe that in a day and age like this, people can still do hurtful things. I felt humiliated. I felt enraged. I felt belittled,” the Starbucks customer said at a press conference

In a statement, Starbucks said the worker in question is a Target employee.

But Target says it believes the incident was the result of what it called an “unfortunate mistake.”

The company also says it’s now taking appropriate action with that employee, including additional training.