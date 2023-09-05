COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFLA) — Attorneys representing convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh are calling for a new trial.

In a court filing obtained by NBC News on Tuesday, Murdaugh’s lawyers claimed they discovered new evidence of jury tampering during the 6-week trial earlier this year.

In the filing, Richard “Dick” Harpootlian and Jim Griffin allege that Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County clerk of court, “tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict.” Hill was also accused of misrepresenting information regarding the defense to the judge in an effort to oust a juror.

The lawyers are expected to elaborate on their claims during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. It will be live streamed in the video player above.

According to NBC News, two sources familiar with the matter claim at least two Murdaugh trial jurors have hired lawyers of their own. Hill could not immediately be reached for comment.

In March, Murdaugh, 55, was found guilty of two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June 2021. He admitted to lying to police about his alibi after the murders, claiming his addiction to prescription pain pills and a general sense of paranoia clouded his judgement before he changed his story.

Murdaugh was sentenced to the maximum punishment of two consecutive life sentences in prison, but still maintains his innocence. The former attorney recently lost his prison phone and tablet computer privileges after he was reportedly caught reciting his journal entries to Griffin over the phone for a Fox Nation documentary.

The formed attorney is expected to plead guilty later this month to federal charges alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records obtained by the Associated Press. It will be the first time he has admitted to a crime in court.

Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges in state court alleging he stole millions from clients who suffered debilitating injuries and who needed money for medical care. He is also charged with stealing from his family’s law firm and helping run a drug ring to launder money.

Authorities said he asked a friend to kill him on the side of a highway so his son would get $10 million in life insurance. The shot only grazed his head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.