(WFLA) — Authorities in Washington County, Maryland said there were “multiple victims” in a shooting incident Thursday approximately two hours north of Washington, D.C.

In a Facebook post, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident left “multiple victims,” but the deputies did not provide an exact number of those injured. Deputies added that the suspect is no longer a threat to the community.

Deputies did not immediately release additional information about the shooting but added additional details will be released as they become available to the public.

Earlier in the afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported a “large police presence” approximately one mile south of the crime scene. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

