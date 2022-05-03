TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple students were hospitalized after a school bus overturned on Interstate 64 in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday morning, NBC News reported.

WAVE reports the bus was traveling to a local middle school and high school in Jefferson County when it hydroplaned and rolled onto its side.

Officials said the bus was carrying 21 students. Several were being treated for their injuries after the crash.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to NBC News.

The bus ended up on its side, off the road, shutting down all westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for hours Tuesday.