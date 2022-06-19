(WFLA) — Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Washington, D.C., including a Metro police officer, according to the DC Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest, for a shooting incident in which “multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer,” the department said in a tweet.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information but noted Chief Robert Contee would hold a media briefing Sunday evening.

The shooting took place roughly 1.5 miles north of the White House.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.