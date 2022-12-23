Multiple children were pronounced dead following a house fire in Staten Island on Dec. 23, 2022, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

PARK HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said.

A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home on Van Duzer Street near Richmond Road around 10:20 a.m., authorities said.

Two more boys, 5 and 10, were hospitalized with what officials described as life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were also hospitalized with smoke inhalation, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately specified.

The FDNY was on scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call, with 60 firefighters across 12 units ultimately responding, a department spokesperson said. The fire was under control by 11:18 a.m., according to a tweet from the FDNY’s official automated alert system. The alert indicates that the fire was on the second floor of the home.

Fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

