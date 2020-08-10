MTV’s Catfish host surprises server with generous tip

(CNN) – A mother-to-be in Colorado is counting her blessings after an unexpected run-in with a celebrity.

The two were able to bond over her baby’s due date. That bond led to some much-needed help.

For some, it can be a rush to catch a flight, but for others, they have some time to grab a bite. And you never know who will drop by.

“He sat right there,” server Zulia Reyes said. “I’m like why do you look so familiar?”

The host of the MTV show Catfish Nev Schulman was sitting at her table.

Reyes has been serving for nearly a decade, and just over a year at Smashburger.

“I’ve seen celebrities, I’ve met them,” she said.

But this encounter was different.

“He’s like when are you due?” she said. “I told him its Sept. 26. He’s like that’s my birthday.”

And he made sure it was a day she wouldn’t forget.

“The tip was $926 for my due date,” Reyes said. “It means the world to my baby and my family, like we never expected that to happen to us.”

The mother-to-be has been through a lot.

“I had one of those days the day before where nothing went right for me at work,” she said.

Her husband is out of work. Back in April, she was laid off for nearly a month and a return to work pregnant added to the stress.

“I was petrified, I was scared,” she said.

But its acts of kindness like this that brought light and eased the stress for the soon to be mom.

“It means rent or it means at least her crib or her stroller is paid for,” she said. “And it makes me so emotional that something like that is taken care of and I don’t have to worry about it.”

Reyes said she reached out to thank Schulman on Instagram. She now considers herself the MTV host’s biggest fan.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: