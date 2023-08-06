SOMERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A doctor and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York shot her baby and then herself, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby, and then turned the gun on herself.

The scene is consistent with a murder-suicide, officials said.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

“The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.