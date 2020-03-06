Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Mother of missing children heading back to Idaho, FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children, Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow is expected to leave Hawaii Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to return to Idaho to face charges over the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

LIHUE, Hawaii (NBC) – The Idaho mother of two children who went missing back in September arrived back in her home state on Thursday

Authorities say Lori Vallow is being extradited from Hawaii. Vallow and her husband have been in Hawaii for the last several months around the same amount of time since her two children were last seen.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have not been seen or heard from since Sept. 8 — the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park park.

The bizarre case spans several states, includes investigations into three mysterious deaths and touches on rumors of Vallow’s and Daybell’s apocalyptic religious beliefs.

Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in Phoenix last July. Cox, who said the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.

In August, Vallow moved from Arizona to Idaho, where Daybell lived with his wife, Tammy Daybell. She died in October. Her obituary said the death was from natural causes, but law enforcement became suspicious when Chad Daybell married Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

Tammy Daybell’s remains have been exhumed, but the autopsy report has not yet been released. Toxicology results on Cox also are not public yet.

Law enforcement escorted Vallow back to Idaho on Thursday and she’s due in court Friday. Vallow’s attorneys, Brian Webb and Edwina Elcox of Eagle, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Rexburg Police Department and the FBI are asking anyone who visited Yellowstone on Sept. 8 to share any photos or videos of their trip with law enforcement.

Investigators are particularly looking for anything that may show Vallow, her brother, Cox, the children or a silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plate CPQUINT, which the group was driving in Yellowstone, according to an FBI statement.

“Law enforcement is seeking photos and video which may have captured images of these persons and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present,” the statement said.

Police said Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities in late January.

Vallow now faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Investigators say the children were last seen in Idaho, and there is no indication that they are on Kaua’i.

