Mother of child found dead in Texas home still got government help after his death, prosecutor says

Defense attorney Neal Davis III sits with his client Gloria Williams during a bail review hearing, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Gloria Williams charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on behalf of her son even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, a prosecutor said Friday. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend.

The child’s skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, police said.

Gloria Williams remains jailed after being charged with felony injury to a child by omission, injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, has been charged with murder. Williams’ court-appointed attorney says Williams doesn’t fully comprehend the severity of the charges she is facing.

After Friday’s court hearing, Williams’ bonds now total $1.55 million.

