The Jan. 6 shooting of first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner in Newport News stunned the community when police announced the child's actions were intentional.

(NBC News) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who seriously wounded his teacher with a gun in January will face charges in the shooting, a local prosecutor in Virginia said Monday.

A grand jury indicted Deja Taylor on charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said. The indictment comes a month after Gwynn said he would not seek charges against the student.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” Gwynn said in a statement on Monday.

His office has also petitioned a circuit court to empanel a special grand jury to continue an investigation into potential security lapses that may have led to the shooting.

